BREAKING: Panic Grips Jorhat After Mysterious Explosion at Army Camp

Notably, today's incident comes after two grenade blasts occurred on November 22 and December 9. On November 22, a grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia district. However, there was no report of any casualties, a police officer said. Another explosion took place on Sunday evening at the 149 CRPF at Joysagar in Assam's Sivasagar district. Reportedly, the ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the two blasts.