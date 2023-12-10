ULFA-I Claims Responsibility for Grenade Attacks; Warns Assam DGP To Shun 'Arrogance'

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the two blasts that occurred in Assam’s Tinsukia and Sivasagar districts, reports said.
The ULFA-I lashed out at Assam DGP GP Singh and warned him not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his 'ancestral property'. The ULFA-I further warned the DGP to shun his arrogance failing which the outfit threatened to carry further such grenade attacks in the future.
In a press statement issued by the banned militant outfit on Sunday, the ULFA-I said, “We do not have any enmity with the Assam Police. However, we would like to warn GP Singh not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his ancestral property. He has given an identity of his arrogance which has hurt not only the sentiments of the officers/personnel employed in the Assam Police but also the indigenous people of the state.”
“The two operations that we undertook are just mere reactions to the egotism that GP Singh has shown. With this, we would like GP Singh to realize that in the future, the ULFA-I can conduct any kind of operations at any place if he does not stop considering the Assam Police as his ancestral property,” the press release further read.
Notably, the two grenade blasts that the ULFA-I claimed responsibility for had occurred on November 22 and December 9. On November 22, a grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia district. However, there was no report of any casualties, a police officer said. Another explosion took place on Sunday evening at the 149 CRPF at Joysagar in Assam's Sivasagar district. The sound of the explosion sent shockwaves in the area. Police soon reached the spot and began an investigation.