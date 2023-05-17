BREAKING: Eye Witness Hints Murder Conspiracy in SI Junmoni’s Death Case

Shocking twists have come to the fore in the death case of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha after an eye witness claimed that the Alto car where the SI was found dead was already parked at the spot for a long time.
A person who has claimed to be present at the spot during the incident has brought forward these revelations. According to him, the Alto was parked at the spot and it was the truck that had come from forward and hit the car.
Speaking about the incident, he said, “I was coming from Guwahati, and it was around 1:30 am. Just before reaching Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district, I started feeling sleepy. So I thought of halting for some time. I saw a shop which was open at that hour, so I got down from my car. At the same time, I saw an Alto car was kept parked in the area. After I washed my face and came back, I saw that a truck came and hit the Alto from the front. I also clearly saw that a boy wearing black pant and shoes escaped from the Alto car and the truck driver also fled from the spot. I could sense danger. I feared moving towards the car. But when the Jakhalabandha IC had reached the spot after he was being informed about the incident, I went towards the accident spot. But the IC asked me to move away from the spot. And I followed his instructions. Later, when the car was taken away, I spotted that there was a body inside the car. Basically, the Alto was being parked for at least 15 minutes since I saw it. It is the truck that had come and hit it purposely from the front. There is no doubt on this.”
Earlier today, Junmoni’s mother had accused the top brass of the Nagaon police of "murdering" her daughter as the latter ferreted out their plans of a possible criminal conspiracy.
"The SP and DSP....all are involved in something big and Junmoni might have come to know about their malicious intentions, that is why they killed her!," Junmoni's weeping mother said.