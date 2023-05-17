BREAKING: Eye Witness Hints Murder Conspiracy in SI Junmoni’s Death Case

Speaking about the incident, he said, “I was coming from Guwahati, and it was around 1:30 am. Just before reaching Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district, I started feeling sleepy. So I thought of halting for some time. I saw a shop which was open at that hour, so I got down from my car. At the same time, I saw an Alto car was kept parked in the area. After I washed my face and came back, I saw that a truck came and hit the Alto from the front. I also clearly saw that a boy wearing black pant and shoes escaped from the Alto car and the truck driver also fled from the spot. I could sense danger. I feared moving towards the car. But when the Jakhalabandha IC had reached the spot after he was being informed about the incident, I went towards the accident spot. But the IC asked me to move away from the spot. And I followed his instructions. Later, when the car was taken away, I spotted that there was a body inside the car. Basically, the Alto was being parked for at least 15 minutes since I saw it. It is the truck that had come and hit it purposely from the front. There is no doubt on this.”