Junmoni Rabha's Mother Accuses Nagaon SP Of Criminal Conspiracy

There have been several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police, who lost her life in a fatal road accident on Monday night. The latest whistle comes from Junmoni’s mother where she has accused the top brass of the Nagaon police of "murdering" her daughter as the latter ferreted out their plans of a possible criminal conspiracy.

"The SP and DSP....all are involved in something big and Junmoni might have come to know about their malicious intentions, that is why they killed her!," Junmoni's weeping mother said.

She also claimed that the team of police led by Nagaon SP had raided her residence on the ill-fated night and seized Rs 80,000, apart from a small amount of jewelry. During the raid, she said that a police official allegedly seized her phone and switched it off before deleting several contacts and phone numbers from it.

The police had also threatened her to not speak anything in front of the media, Junmoni's mother claimed.

The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged at Lakhimpur Police Station accusing her of being involved in an extortion case.

She informed that the police team had arrived at her residence late at night, possibly after the tragic car crash that claimed Junmoni’s life.

Further, Junmoni’s mother claimed that the post-mortem of the deceased cop was carried out without her consent. This raises suspicion as Junmoni's body had several injury marks indicating that she was assaulted with sticks or rods before her untimely death, her mother said.

In light of such anomalies, the family of the deceased cop has now sought the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into what is being described as a case of ‘premeditated murder’.

Notably, Junmoni was under active investigation by Assam Police for allegedly extorting Rs 6 lakh from the relatives of a petty criminal from a district that was not under her jurisdiction.

The accident took place when Rabha was allegedly trying to escape a police operation at her residence in Nagaon District. It is believed that she had discreetly moved to Lakhimpur District with a team of Nagaon Police, where she was suspected of extorting from a petty criminal. Subsequently, the family members of the alleged victim filed a First Information Report (FIR), leading to an ongoing investigation by the Nagaon Police.

Earlier, an informant of SI Junmoni, Hasina Begum, who provided information against a fake gold nexus to her, also claimed that the accident was a premeditated murder. She has bought in serious allegations against the police asserting that Junmoni Rabha was innocent and that the case lodged against her was baseless.

Junmoni Rabha, who was embroiled in various controversies last year, died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night. The vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, reportedly collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37. Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge.

Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a session’s court.

Junmoni’s death has raised several questions of whether it was murder, suicide or just an accident that turned fatal. Due to this, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh handed over the case to CID.

According to DGP Singh, a case was registered against Junmoni Rabha at the North Lakhimpur Police Station on May 15, a day before her death where she was named as an accused. Both the cases including the FIR lodged against Rabha and her tragic death will now be investigated by the CID, informed GP Singh.