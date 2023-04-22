Despite APCC Chief’s Assurance, Angkita Filed FIR: Debabrata Saikia

Following Angkita Dutta’s expulsion for six years, Congress Legislature Leader and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that despite Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah’s assurance that Angkita Dutta will be taken to high commands just after Karnataka Assembly Elections, she chose to move forward with filing an FIR and recording statements at the court.

Saikia shared a video on his official Twitter handle where he said, “Today, All India Congress Committee has expelled Miss Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for anti-party activities.”

“This is news that was expected as she has crossed the limit. She was asked to be in discussion by the state president who said that she would be taken to the high command to address her grievances just after the Karnataka elections as at the moment all the party leaders are busy for the campaigning in Karnataka,” Saikia said.

“However, in spite of the efforts by our state president she did not pay heed to his advice and she went ahead to file an FIR against IYC president. Then she again went to the CID department and recorded her statement in Chief Judicial Magistrate under section 164," he added.

"Though she was given the chance yet she couldn’t produce any evidence to explain her conduct in the show cause notice. As AICC found the reply unsatisfactory, it has taken this step," Saikia said.