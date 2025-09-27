BREAKING: Garima Saikia Garg Takes Legal Step in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has filed a complaint with the CID regarding the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in Singapore on September 19. The complaint was submitted via email by Garima along with Zubeen’s uncle and sister.

Authorities have confirmed that the complaint has been received, though it has not yet been formally registered by the CID. Zubeen Garg’s family has also not publicly commented on the matter. Investigations are expected to proceed once the complaint is officially recorded.

The FIR reportedly mentions not only the mysterious circumstances of Garg’s death but also raises financial irregularities related to the case, adding a new dimension to the ongoing inquiry.

This development comes amid growing public demand in Assam for a CBI investigation into Garg’s death, which has captured widespread attention across the state in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the post-mortem report has not been made public as it is part of an ongoing legal process. “The police will receive the report first, after which it will be submitted to the court. Anyone wishing to see it can do so through the court,” he stated. CM Sarma added, “If someone wants, I can make arrangements for them to view it. I have not interfered much in the police investigation process.”

Also Read: "Zubeen Garg Posthumous Report Under Legal Process, Court Is Only Gateway": Assam CM