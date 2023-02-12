BREAKING: Gulab Chand Kataria To Be Next Assam Governor

In a major reshuffle, the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria will be the next Governor of Assam.

The current Governor of the northeastern state is Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who took charge on October 10, 2017.

Gulab Chand Kataria is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician. He served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018. A senior BJP leader, he is also a part of the party's central working committee.

Kataria takes over from the present Assam Governor amidst changes in the post for several states. According to reports, as many as 13 Indian states will be getting new governors.

Meanwhile, reports also claimed that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Following this, Ramesh Bais has been named as the new Governor for Maharashtra.

Additionally, former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

President Murmu has also accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, along with appointing Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd), the present Governor of Arunachal Pradesh as the Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh, while the present Governor of Chhattisgar,h Anusuiya Uikye has been appointed as the Governor of Manipur.

Moreover, the Governor of Manipur, La Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland, while the Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. Elsewhere, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as Governor of Bihar.

In addition, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Jharkhand and Shiv Pratap Shukla as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," a statement read.