BREAKING: Rainfall Triggers Landslide at NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam, 1 Worker Dead

A massive landslide hit the right bank of the NHPC Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project in Assam's Gogamukh on Monday following a heavy spell of rainfall, reports said.
According to sources, the landslide occurred on the right bank of the dam, leading rocks to fall from a height of at least 200 meters.
A worker was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention. However, resident doctors at AMCH declared him brought dead.
The deceased worker has been identified as Putul Gogoi, a resident of Mingmang Madanpur in Gogamukh, sources informed.