Assam

BREAKING: Rainfall Triggers Landslide at NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam, 1 Worker Dead

According to sources, the landslide occurred on the right bank of the dam, leading rocks to fall from a height of at least 200 meters.
BREAKING: Rainfall Triggers Landslide at NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam, 1 Worker Dead
BREAKING: Rainfall Triggers Landslide at NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam, 1 Worker Dead
Pratidin Time

A massive landslide hit the right bank of the NHPC Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project in Assam's Gogamukh on Monday following a heavy spell of rainfall, reports said.

According to sources, the landslide occurred on the right bank of the dam, leading rocks to fall from a height of at least 200 meters.

A worker was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention. However, resident doctors at AMCH declared him brought dead.

The deceased worker has been identified as Putul Gogoi, a resident of Mingmang Madanpur in Gogamukh, sources informed.

BREAKING: Rainfall Triggers Landslide at NHPC Lower Subansiri Dam, 1 Worker Dead
NHPC Wins The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25
Landslide
Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/breaking-heavy-rainfall-triggers-landslide-at-nhpc-lower-subansiri-dam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com