Manipur Violence: Two Assam Cops Including Anand Mishra Placed at Disposal for Probe

Two top police officials from the state have been designated by the Assam police to assist the Government of Manipur in probing the cases pertaining to the Manipur violence.
According to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) are placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.
This comes in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated August 7, 2023 in Special Leave Petition (SLP) Civil Dairy No. 19206 of 2023.
Earlier, under the direction of the Supreme Court of India, the CBI had formed special investigation teams (SITs) under DIG-rank officers to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government.
A copy of the Special Leave Petition (Civil) Diary No.19206/2023 dated August 25, 2023, is attached below.