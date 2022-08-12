Assam

Major Fire Engulfs House In Assam's Borsapori Tea Estate

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Pratidin Time

A massive fire broke out at Borsapori near Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday night.

According to reports, the incident took place at line number 3 in the Borsapori tea estate.

A house was entirely engulfed in the flames. The massive fire has caused damages to property worth lakhs.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and after much struggles, they were able to bring the flames under control.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Moreover, no loss of lives or injuries have been reported so far.

