Meghalaya: Court Sends BJP Leader Bernard Marak To Police Custody

The vice-president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, Bernard Marak was on Thursday sent to police custody for six days.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in the state’s West Garo Hills district sent Marak to police custody in the case related to the recovery of explosives from his farmhouse in Tura.

Marak was on Wednesday arrested by Meghalaya police again and was produced before the court the next day.

Police had recovered large quantities of explosives from Marek’’s farmhouse, which he allegedly also used as a ‘brothel’.

As many as 35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows were recovered by the police concealed inside a “secret chamber” in the farmhouse.

Notably, Bernard Marak was the chairman of a now disbanded militant outfit before entering politics. He had more than 25 criminal cases against his name since the 2000s.

Uttar Pradesh police had initially taken the Meghalaya BJP vice-president into custody on July 26 after Meghalaya police had issued a lookout notice for him in the ‘brothel’ case.