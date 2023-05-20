BREAKING: Nagaon, Lakhimpur SPs Transferred

The superintendents of police (SP) of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts in Assam were transferred on Saturday, according to several reports.
As per initial information, the SP of Lakhimpur, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.
Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed in a press conference today about their transfers.
Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, who was embroiled in various controversies, died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 16.
The mishap took place wherein the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.
Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge. Local police reached the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. It is learned that Rabha was driving towards Upper Assam in civil clothes at around 2 am when the mishap occurred.
The investigation was handed to CID Assam Police after seveal angles emerged in the case turning the attention of the people to it.