Assam

BREAKING: Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured

According to sources, a massive collision took place between an Innova and a truck which led to the major accident.
BREAKING: Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured
BREAKING: Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured
Pratidin Time

In a tragic road mishap that occurred in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday night, at least seven persons were killed on the spot and several others have been greviously injured.

The accident occurred at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh, sources said.

According to sources, a massive collision took place between an Innova and a truck which led to the major accident. The Innova car bears registration number AS-01JC-3076.

Meanwhile, all injured have been rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for medical treatment.

BREAKING: Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured
Tinsukia DC Orders Magisterial Probe in Kakopathar Accident Case
Road accident
AMCH

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/breaking-road-accident-in-dibrugarh-claims-7-lives-several-injured
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com