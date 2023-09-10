BREAKING: Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured

In a tragic road mishap that occurred in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday night, at least seven persons were killed on the spot and several others have been greviously injured.
The accident occurred at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh, sources said.
According to sources, a massive collision took place between an Innova and a truck which led to the major accident. The Innova car bears registration number AS-01JC-3076.
Meanwhile, all injured have been rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for medical treatment.