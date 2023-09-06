Tinsukia DC Orders Magisterial Probe in Kakopathar Accident Case

A magisterial probe has been ordered in connection to tragic road accident at Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district of Assam which claimed as many as seven lives late on Tuesday night.
The District Commissioner (DC), Tinsukia, Swapneel Paul has entrusted Circle Officer Doomdooma Revenue Circle, Rananmoy Bhardwaj to conduct an enquiry into the matter by observing all the formalities as per norms and procedure.
Bhardwaj shall have to submit a detailed report with views and comments within 10 days on receipt of the order, the notification reads further.
According to reports, a road accident took place last night in Kakopathar area where a speedy truck hit a Tata Magic vehicle where seven people were declared dead and 12 got injured.
Sources informed that a group of people on the Tata Magic bearing registration number AR 20A 1093, were returning home from the weekly market at Doomdooma town when the incident took place.
Out of these 12 injured people, five were said to be in critical condition and remain under intensive care.
Meanwhile, the identities of five deceased have been established. They were identified as Paben Moran, the driver of the Tata Magic, Bili Baruah, Rini Gogoi, Mihidhar Neog and Jonali Moran.