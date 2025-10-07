BREAKING: Rupkamal Kalita Arrives At CID Office To Join Zubeen Death Probe

In relation to Zubeen Garg's death mystery, Rupkamal Kalita has just arrived at the CID office in Guwahati.

Mr Kalita was present at the infamous yacht party on the day of Zubeen Garg's death.

He is an Assamese resident in Singapore. Mr Kalita was summoned by cid in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case.

As the investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg intensifies, attention has now turned to key members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS), whose cooperation is considered critical to the inquiry. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier stated that Rupkamal Kalita, a member of the association, will be coming to Assam to cooperate with the CID and record his statement.

