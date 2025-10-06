Singapore-Based Rupkamal Kalita to Join CID Probe in Zubeen Garg Case, CM Confident

As the investigation into the untimely death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg intensifies, attention has now turned to key members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS), whose cooperation is considered critical to the inquiry. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Rupkamal Kalita, a member of the association, will be coming to Assam to cooperate with the CID and record his statement.

Addressing the media, the CM said, “I am confident that everyone from Singapore involved will join the investigation soon. Our main goal is to determine exactly what happened to Zubeen Garg and how he passed away. Some individuals have claimed that Singapore police are preventing them from traveling to India, or that their jobs would be at stake if they come for questioning. Nevertheless, one by one, they will come. Our police cannot conduct investigations abroad, and no foreign country allows this. That is why assistance through Interpol has already been sought.”

The CM also criticized Akhil Gogoi for politicizing the tragic death of the beloved singer, noting that Gogoi was not a genuine supporter of Zubeen during his lifetime. “Has he ever tweeted about Zubeen Garg while he was alive? Did he attend any of Zubeen’s functions? He is now exploiting this tragedy to retain his seat in Sivasagar. Some sections are genuinely demanding justice on social media, while others are trying to politicize Zubeen’s death to target the BJP. These sections suddenly claim to be fans of Zubeen,” Sarma said.

He added that while Akhil Gogoi is looking for shortcuts, Zubeen Garg’s real supporters are aligned with the government, and those not aligned are using the issue for political purposes.

