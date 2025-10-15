Fake Post-Mortem Report of Zubeen Garg Circulating Online, Says CID

CID’s Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta on Wednesday dismissed the authenticity of Zubeen Garg’s alleged post-mortem report that has been circulating on social media platforms, calling it fake.

Speaking to the media, SDGP Gupta said that the document being shared online is completely fake, fabricated, and without any official basis.

“The post-mortem report that has gone viral on social media is entirely false. It does not bear the signature of any doctor or medical officer who conducted the examination, nor does it have any official stamp or authentication. Such a document has no legal or procedural validity,” Gupta stated.

He further added that the CID has already identified the source of some of these misleading posts and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

“We are monitoring social media, and if anyone is found to be spreading misinformation, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Earlier, he had informed that the post-mortem report was not a public document and wont be released to the people, stating that it would be only produced before the court. Reports claiming the posthumous examination report will be revealed at a certain time are also false, he said.

Providing updates on the investigation, the CID officer confirmed that five accused individuals are being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. He also informed that Sushmita Goswami and Pratim Bhuyan appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier in the day and recorded their statements. Another individual, Devjyoti Hazarika, is also expected to appear before the team soon.

Gupta said that the CID has been working diligently to ensure a thorough and fair investigation. So far, ten Assamese expatriates residing in Singapore have provided their official statements to the investigating team, he said.

He also clarified that the CID has been in direct communication with Singapore authorities regarding specific aspects of the investigation. “We received an email from the Singapore administration yesterday and have already responded to it. The communication has been positive, and we are expecting further cooperation soon,” Gupta revealed.

He reiterated that the investigation is on the right track and progressing efficiently, assuring that the CID is leaving no stone unturned in pursuing justice for Zubeen Garg.

