BREAKING: Tezpur Univ. VC Shambhunath Singh Will not Be Administering It, MoE Declares

Tezpur University VC Shambhunath Singh will not be asministering the university and there will be enquiry against him.

This came as a culmination of high intensity united protests today at TU when MoE ( ministry of education) Secretary Vineet Joshi along others visited the university.

The ongoing movement at Tezpur University has entered a critical and intensified phase following the visit of a Central Ministry of Education (MoE) delegation led by Secretary Vineet Joshi, as students, faculty members and other stakeholders expressed deep disappointment over the absence of any concrete outcome or written assurance from the visiting team.

Despite 79 consecutive days of peaceful protest, the MoE delegation reportedly failed to communicate any decisive action or clear timeline in response to the long-standing demands raised by the university community. As tensions escalated, thousands of students sat on the main roads inside the campus, blocking movement and demanding immediate intervention.

In a dramatic turn of events, protesting students did not allow Secretary Vineet Joshi and his team to leave the university premises, insisting that a clear, written and satisfactory response be issued before they depart. The situation on campus remains highly volatile.

Members of the university community said the prolonged silence and repeated inaction by both institutional and government authorities have severely eroded their trust in the system meant to uphold accountability and transparency in higher education. They pointed out that multiple representations, fact-finding visits and official appeals have only resulted in delays, with no tangible solution.

In response to what they term “systemic indifference,” the students have announced a complete and indefinite suspension of all academic and administrative activities within the university. Student leaders said this decision was taken as a last resort, as frustration and disillusionment have reached a breaking point.

They also warned that the agitation will continue and intensify further until a clear, written and time-bound resolution is provided by the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment has been reported across the campus as the standoff continues, with the overall situation remaining tense and uncertain.

As per the latest information the MoE team has left the university premises with the recommendations as mentioned in the beginning.

