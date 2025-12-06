Clamour Of Tezpur University: Student Convention Demands ‘Independent Student Union’

With each passing day, Tezpur University is becoming more of a contested place. On the 79th day of the ongoing movement in the varsity, the students have organized a historic convention at the protest site that brings together student and social organizations from across the ideological spectrum.

The convention further strengthens the demand for an independent Student Union at thecentral University which was a result of the Assam Accord 1985 bearing the legacy of 855 martyrs who contributed to the Assam agitation.

The convention resolved that any actions undermining the institution will be viewed as a threat to the broader Assamese community.

“All citizens of Assam are stakeholders of Tezpur University, and events at the university concern everyone in the state,” organizers said. Social and student organizations participating in the convention pledged their support for the movement and vowed to ensure justice for the university.

Vineet Joshi Arrives

Students and teachers gathered at the main gate of Tezpur University, chanting slogans in protest, as they awaited the arrival of Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, to whom they plan to submit their reports on December 5.

Notably, the students convention was held at the time Vineet Joshi went for a lunch.