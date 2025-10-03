BREAKING: Was Zubeen Garg Poisoned?

In a sensational turn in the investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, explosive allegations have emerged implicating his manager, Siddharth Sharma, and associate Shyamkanu Mahanta. The revelations, recorded in the remand notes of Sharma’s CID interrogation, suggest that Garg’s death may have been far from accidental.

According to key witness Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, moments after Garg reportedly struggled in the water, Sharma allegedly remarked, “Jabo de, jabo de” (“let him go, let him go”), dismissing the singer’s dire condition as a minor gastric issue. Goswami further alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had deliberately poisoned Garg, and that critical yacht footage documenting the incident was deliberately withheld from public view.

The witness recounted that when white foam was seen oozing from Garg’s mouth and nose, Sharma instructed him to continue swimming without a life jacket, despite warnings from others. He also accused Sharma of supplying excessive alcohol to Garg at the hotel, despite caution from those around him, allegedly as part of a conspiracy to mask the poisoning.

The remand note, prepared by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, asserts that Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from the sailor prior to Garg’s death, causing it to wobble dangerously at sea. Goswami claimed that Sharma instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone and orchestrated the events in a way that could mislead investigators into treating the death as accidental.

Crucially, the witness emphasized that Garg, an expert swimmer who had trained both Goswami and Sharma, could not have drowned accidentally. “The conduct of Sharma and Mahanta points toward a premeditated conspiracy,” the remand note states, citing prima facie evidence including documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements.

Sharma, who was lodged in Room No. 3010 of Singapore’s Pan Pacific Hotel, now stands as a prime suspect. He faces grave and non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation also highlights his failure to provide medical aid or intervene appropriately during Garg’s final moments, further implicating him in the singer’s untimely death.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the case. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. Speaking on Facebook Live, the Chief Minister urged anyone with information or video evidence related to Garg’s death to come forward and testify before the commission.

Zubeen Garg had traveled to Singapore to participate in the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival. His sudden death on September 19 has since triggered over 60 FIRs across Assam, prompting a high-profile investigation by the CID.