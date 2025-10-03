CM Sarma Warns: “Don’t Use Zubeen as a Shield for Revenge Over Evictions”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding the late singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Facebook Live. Recalling an incident on August 13, 2020, in Guwahati, Sarma stated that Zubeen was attacked by four individuals while on his way to his studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that at the time, no political party had issued any statements or condemnation regarding the attack.

The CM added that during the CAA protests, Zubeen had opposed the government, but he personally gave a detailed interview discussing the case, highlighting Zubeen’s security and urging Assamese citizens to respect the singer. Sarma said that the interview will be uploaded for public reference.

He questioned whether anyone is now attempting to mislead or derail the investigation into Zubeen’s death. “In the name of Zubeen’s death, some youths have recently created unrest. Who are the people behind the situation that was stirred by these youths?” he asked.

Sarma further cautioned, “Some of you may dislike the government due to eviction drives, but you cannot use Zubeen as a shield to seek revenge. We are aware of politics and understand such attempts.”

He also addressed fans’ sentiments towards Zubeen, saying, “If you truly loved Zubeen, why didn’t you invite him to perform in place of Momtaz Begum when he was alive? When he was attacked in 2020, no one wrote on Facebook. The BJP has carried out evictions, but others should not exploit Zubeen’s death as a weapon for revenge. We will never accept that.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned the circulation of doctored AI-generated images of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, taken during his arrival at Borjhar Airport. Sarma alleged that some individuals are attempting to put the government at risk by altering Mahanta’s photographs using artificial intelligence.

“In the real images, Mahanta is not smiling, but AI has been used to make him appear smiling. Why is this being done? Is this really necessary to give justice to Zubeen? Is changing photographs with AI the way to deliver justice?” the CM asked, terming the act “a conspiracy in the name of giving justice to Zubeen.” He further warned that the government “will not let this happen.”

Highlighting his administration’s record, Sarma stated that the government has been working with courage—whether on eviction drives, the deportation of illegal immigrants, or the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s case to ensure justice.

“This government will never bow down before anyone except the people of Assam,” he declared. “If someone thinks they can weaken me by using Photoshop or AI to alter images, they should not attempt such acts.”

CM Sarma addressed questions regarding how accused Shyamkanu Mahanta was able to approach the Supreme Court. Sarma stated that “if someone wants to appeal to the Supreme Court, how can anyone stop them? In today’s era of the internet, people from any part of the world can appeal to the Supreme Court. Everyone has the right to seek justice. As CM, how can I stop someone from filing an appeal?”

He added that Mahanta’s appeal indicates he does not have faith in the Assam Police or the CM and is seeking intervention from the CBI. Sarma noted that a similar statement had already been made five days ago by activist Akhil Gogoi, and a letter was sent to the President by Congress leader Debabrata Saikia. “Now Shyamkanu Mahanta has repeated the same statement. Is this some kind of conspiracy that I am not aware of?” the CM questioned.

CM Sarma also highlighted the government’s progress in the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, stating, “With the help of Assam Police, we have apprehended four individuals connected to Zubeen Garg’s death and have placed them in custody.”

Sarma noted that activist Akhil Gogoi, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, and accused Shyamkanu Mahanta all reportedly lack faith in the Assam Police and the SIT. “The Assam Police will ensure justice for Zubeen Garg,” he said.

He criticized recent public commentary suggesting alleged lapses by the Assam Police, arguing that such statements indirectly give figures like Siddharth and Shyamkanu Mahanta a reason to approach the courts. “I question those who have written these things—do they truly want justice for Zubeen? I urge them to cooperate with the government,” the CM added.

Also Read: Breaking: Judicial Commission Declared by CM to Probe Zubeen Garg's Death