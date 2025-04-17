Bribery, Defections, and Detentions Rock Assam Congress

The Congress party in Assam is grappling with mounting internal challenges and political turbulence ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections, with a series of dramatic developments unfolding across key districts.

In Hailakandi, the party has been rocked by serious allegations of large-scale corruption in ticket distribution. Sahidul Alam Mazumdar, President of the Hailakandi District Youth Congress, has accused senior leaders of turning the ticket allocation process into a “high-profile business.” He alleged that regional panchayat tickets are being sold for up to ₹10 lakh, while Zila Parishad tickets are being priced between ₹20 to ₹30 lakh.

Mazumdar specifically named Congress MLA from Katigorah, Khalil Ahmed Mazumder, accusing him of selling a regional panchayat ticket for ₹8 lakh. He further alleged that District Congress President Zulfi Uddin Barbhuiya is running a “high-rate market” for tickets, claiming crores of rupees have been collected through the scheme.

Denying the allegations, MLA Khalil Ahmed Mazumder issued a stern rebuttal. “If the Youth Congress President can prove that I took money, I will resign as MLA and from the Congress party. If he cannot, I will take legal action against him,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in Lumding, the Congress suffered a major blow after its candidate for the Rani Pukhuri Anchalik Panchayat seat, Manoj Das, withdrew his nomination and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the final day of nomination withdrawal. Following his defection, BJP candidate Ranjit Biswas was declared elected unopposed. Sources have confirmed that Das has since been appointed Mandal President of the BJP, sparking discontent within the Congress camp and raising concerns about internal stability.

In Barhampur, Nagaon district, high drama unfolded as Congress Zila Parishad candidate Baranali Devi was detained by police late at night while allegedly hiding at a relative’s residence out of fear for her safety. The operation took place at the home of Barhampur Block Congress President Ranjit Bora, where Devi was reportedly staying. The Congress has condemned the detention, alleging that a climate of political intimidation is being fostered to derail the democratic process. The party has demanded clarification from authorities and security assurances for its candidates.

In a separate development in Silchar, Cachar district, the Congress has taken the unusual step of relocating several of its candidates to hotels in an effort to prevent defections. Party sources say the move was prompted by fears that BJP leaders may attempt to lure candidates—especially from Hindu-majority areas—into withdrawing their nominations through threats or financial incentives.

Cachar District Congress President Abhijit Paul told reporters, “Since the scrutiny of nomination papers, the BJP has been trying to manipulate the democratic process by pressuring our candidates. We have taken precautions to keep them safe until the last date of withdrawal.”

Party workers have been deployed to guard hotel entrances, with visuals showing round-the-clock monitoring to prevent any interaction between the candidates and BJP representatives.

These incidents underscore the escalating political friction in the run-up to Assam’s Panchayat elections, highlighting deep internal rifts within the Congress and the fierce competition brewing across the state.

