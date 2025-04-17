Jungle Raj in Assam Under Himanta Biswa Sarma: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on the Assam government, comparing the current state of affairs in the state to that of Bihar during its most notorious periods of lawlessness. Speaking to reporters, Gogoi alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, using the police as a political tool to suppress the opposition and harass common citizens.

“The people have now realized how this government is weaponizing the police force to target the opposition during the Panchayat elections. Such blatant misuse of power was never witnessed before in Assam’s local body polls,” Gogoi said. “What we are witnessing today is jungle raj—exactly like Bihar once was. From fake encounters to fabricated cases, this government has crossed all limits of democratic decency.”

Gogoi further alleged that the government's oppressive tactics extend across all sectors of society. “Whether it's journalists, university owners, or lawyers—no one is being spared. The government is slapping false cases on anyone who dares to speak up. But the people are watching. And on this first day of Bohag, we will raise our voices against this politics of fear. We are determined to chase away this atmosphere of intimidation.”

The Congress leader also commented on the developmental claims made by BJP’s Jorhat Lok Sabha candidate, Pavitra Margherita. “Rajya Sabha MPs have no specific constituency. It’s convenient for them to make big promises now. But development requires more than just words—it requires accountability. And that is something this government has failed to deliver,” Gogoi asserted.

He criticized the state government’s approach to urban governance, saying, “The government is obsessed with building flyovers, even to the extent of constructing one flyover atop another if given a chance. But in doing so, they have ignored the crumbling state of municipal governance. Chaos and mismanagement prevail in urban bodies across the state due to lack of attention.”

Calling for a more inclusive and responsible governance model, Gogoi emphasized the need to restore democratic values and public trust. “The people of Assam are not fools. They now understand what’s happening. And they will respond through the ballot. The Panchayat elections will reflect that awakening,” he concluded.