"Bring Pabitra Margherita, CM Sarma Under Probe" – Rasel Hussain Demands

A day before music icon Zubeen Garg’s birthday, the Raijor Dal held a press conference, addressed by general secretary Rasel Hussain, raising serious allegations over the handling of the Zubeen Garg case and the funding of the North East Festival.

Hussain said the party has already received documents showing that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Assam government had sponsored the festival. Additional information was obtained through an RTI filed with the Act East Policy Affairs Department, he added.

However, the MEA allegedly declined to disclose several key documents under RTI. “Why is the MEA hiding information? What are they trying to conceal?” Hussain asked.

He further questioned why the ministry in which Pabitra Margherita is a minister, known to be a close friend of the late Zubeen Garg, refused to share details. Raijor Dal demanded that Pabitra Margherita and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma be brought under the ambit of an impartial investigation.

Hussain also drew attention to alleged links between Shyamkanu Mahanta and the Chief Minister’s Office, pointing to viral photographs showing Mahanta dining and taking selfies with the CM.

Referring to Zubeen Garg’s manager and key accused Siddharth Sharma, Hussain claimed that his past association with the BJP is now public and cannot be ignored.

He also criticised the SIT, alleging selective action. “The SIT can summon a roadside vendor selling puri-sabji, but it won’t summon Pabitra Margherita or Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Hussain remarked.

The party raised further questions regarding Zubeen Garg’s Singapore event scheduled for 19 September, claiming two theatres had been pre-booked. “Who booked one of the halls? If the Ministry has courage, let them answer,” Hussain challenged.

He also asked the government to clarify who hosted the welcome dinner on 19 September in Singapore.

Raijor Dal reiterated its demand for a transparent investigation, claiming that unanswered questions and withheld documents indicated deeper irregularities in the case and in the festival’s sponsorship.