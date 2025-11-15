Raijor Dal Hits Out at Govt: “Vote-Buying Claims in Bihar Happening in Assam Too”

Soon after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, Raijor Dal held a press conference on Saturday, sharply criticising the opposition’s failure to unite and drawing parallels — and warnings — for Assam’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 polls.

Addressing the media, party leaders said the Bihar results were a direct consequence of the opposition bloc’s inability to present a cohesive front till the last moment.

“The lack of unity is the primary reason behind this outcome,” the party said, asserting that defeating the BJP would require strengthening organisational structures from the grassroots level.

Party workers have been instructed to begin this process immediately.

Raijor Dal said the failure of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar stemmed from poor planning and strategy — a mistake Assam must not repeat.

Leaders stressed that every political party in Assam now needs to clearly decide where and how it will contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Many are saying what happened in Bihar will happen in Assam as well. This is a wrong assumption,” the party said, adding that the political contexts of Bihar and Assam are significantly different.

Corruption Will Be Key Issue in 2026: Raijor Dal

Drawing a sharp comparison between Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party said:

“Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for 20 years, yet there are no corruption allegations against him. But in Assam, allegations surround the Chief Minister and several ministers.”

Raijor Dal claimed that corruption in the Assam government will become a major election issue in 2026.

“The people of Assam will vote against corruption,” the party added.

The leadership also alleged that just as “women voters in Bihar were given money in violation of Election Commission norms,” similar tactics were being used in Assam.

Instead of this, the state should focus on ensuring sustainable livelihoods for its poorest citizens, the party stated.

Commenting on the ongoing debate over whether Bihar-style results could repeat in Assam, General Secretary & Spokesperson of Raijor Dal Rasel Hussain clarified that the political environments of both states are “vastly different,” and that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should not be “over-excited” about the Bihar verdict.

“The Chief Minister of Assam must give answers to the people on corruption allegations,” Raijor Dal said.

