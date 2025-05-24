“Bring Proof or Prepare for Knockout!”: Gaurav Gogoi Challenges BJP

On Saturday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent visit to Pakistan, dismissing allegations made against him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling party’s IT cell. Gogoi stressed that he does not give importance to these baseless accusations.

Criticizing the Chief Minister, Gogoi said that making claims without concrete evidence only reveals their weakness. He urged a clear separation between political opponents and IT cell tactics, demanding that they present factual proof instead of relying on unverified allegations.

Gogoi warned, “The more they target me, the more public trust they will lose.” Challenging his critics, he said, “This is real politics, not a movie or drama. We are not waiting for any fictional sequels like ‘War 1’ or ‘War 2.’”

Using a boxing analogy, Gogoi added, “In this political battle, I am ready to go the distance and deliver a knockout punch. Patience is essential.”

Regarding the Panchayat elections, Gogoi expressed dissatisfaction with the results, clarifying that the contest was not simply between BJP and Congress but rather between Congress candidates and government welfare schemes in rural areas. He accused the BJP of threatening to withdraw these schemes as a political strategy, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.

He also pointed out that this tactic affected the morale of Congress workers and assured that the party will prepare more effectively for future elections. Gogoi echoed concerns about the ruling party’s dependence on government schemes during the campaign, which he said undermined the fairness of the electoral process.

In a separate press conference held in Jorhat, Majuli MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded a clear update on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Umrangso coal mine incident. He called for transparency regarding the investigation’s results and urged the formation of a separate SIT to examine the Assam Chief Minister’s role in the matter, stressing the need for accountability at the highest level.

