Gaurav Gogoi Slams CM’s ‘Big-Budget Lie Film’, Predicts BJP Quake

In a sharp political attack delivered from Jorhat, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the public and orchestrating what he called a "big-budget political drama."

Advertisment

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Gogoi said, “Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is directing a high-budget film titled ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Lies’. This film is set to be released on September 10 and will be a super flop. On that day, the Chief Minister will have to apologise to the people of Assam.”

Gogoi further claimed that a major political upheaval within the BJP would occur in September, and described recent statements by the Chief Minister as baseless and politically motivated.

He added that the Chief Minister did not speak to the media himself but instead circulated misinformation, knowing well that he possesses no evidence to back his claims. Gogoi alleged that the actions are part of a calculated political narrative aimed at diverting public attention.

Also Read: Pijush Hazarika Criticizes Gaurav Gogoi for Using Father’s Name During Political Pressure