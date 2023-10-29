Bring Transparency in Your Dept Instead of Accessing Us: ULFA-I Slams Assam DGP

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ULFA-I wrote, “It may be mentioned that on September 17, 2022, Deep Asom and Pranab Asom escaped from our camp. But on September 18, 2022, the duo was detained by the members in charge of our guard. However, instead of bringing them back to our camp, they were shot dead by our cadres. As per our organization’s law and Code of Conduct, we held our cadres accountable for the murder of the duo and all necessary actions have been initiated against them.”