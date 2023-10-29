Bring Transparency in Your Dept Instead of Accessing Us: ULFA-I Slams Assam DGP

Banned militant organization United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) took a dig on Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and asked him to focus on bringing transparency in his department instead of accessing the outfit.
Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ULFA-I wrote, “It may be mentioned that on September 17, 2022, Deep Asom and Pranab Asom escaped from our camp. But on September 18, 2022, the duo was detained by the members in charge of our guard. However, instead of bringing them back to our camp, they were shot dead by our cadres. As per our organization’s law and Code of Conduct, we held our cadres accountable for the murder of the duo and all necessary actions have been initiated against them.”
In this regard, the outlawed faction in the press release slammed GP Singh and questioned what he has been doing.
The ULFA-I statement read, “What have you done? Have you monitored how many fake encounters, sexual assault cases by police, physical assault case, black money seizure, fake gold and drug seizures, extortion by police, and many more such incidents have occurred in Assam after you took charge as the DGP? It happens once in a blue moon for us. But we never fail to provide justice in those cases.”
The ULFA-I further wrote, “Instead of interfering and accessing in our statements, first make your own department clean and transparent. The way you follow a framed Constitution, we also abide by our Constitution.”
The ULFA-I further slammed the Assam DGP by stating that the word ‘indigenous’ is similar to ‘crocodile tears’ and does not suit when he speaks about it. They also charged the DGP for the death of six innocent youths in Assam during the CAB and anti-CAA movements. Furthermore, the ULFA-I went on to ask the DGP why he has not been able to provide justice to deceased SI Junmoni Rabha’s family till now.