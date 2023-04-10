Brother-Sister Duo Drown While Swimming in Pond in Golaghat

In a tragic incident, a brother-sister duo died due to drowning in a pond in Somani village under Golaghat district on Monday.

As per reports, the deceased were identified as Nipu Gogoi (18), Jonali Gogoi (15).

The incident took place while the brother was teaching his sister to swim; however, both of them got drowned.

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel launched an operation to retrieve the bodies.

In the evening hours, both the bodies were recovered by Golaghat SDRF force.

In another instance, a body of youth was found floating on the bank of Gangadhar river near India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The identity of the youth has not been ascertained.

The body of the youth was retrieved from in Binnasara village-third block.

A few of the locals claimed that the boy was mentally challenged.