Assam

BSF Apprehends 21 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam

The arrestees also include Rohingya nationals, sources said.
BSF Apprehends 21 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended a total of 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday.

The arrestees also include Rohingya nationals, sources said.

There are nine male and nine female in the group along with three children, sources informed, adding that they had arrived in Badarpur from Guwahati two days before.

Meanwhile, the BSF handed over the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals to Badarpur police for legal proceedings.

An investigation to unearth linkages is underway.

Also Read
Guwahati: Student Falls From Third Floor Of Coaching Centre, Dies
Assam
Bangladeshi nationals
BSF

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com