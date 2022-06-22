BSF Apprehends 21 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended a total of 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday.

The arrestees also include Rohingya nationals, sources said.

There are nine male and nine female in the group along with three children, sources informed, adding that they had arrived in Badarpur from Guwahati two days before.

Meanwhile, the BSF handed over the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals to Badarpur police for legal proceedings.

An investigation to unearth linkages is underway.