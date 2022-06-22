Guwahati: Student Falls From Third Floor Of Coaching Centre, Dies

A student of class 11 died after allegedly falling off from the third floor of a coaching centre in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, hailed from Tezpur town under Sonitpur district.

The incident has been reported from Sai Vikas Coaching Centre located in Gorchuk.

Following the incident, she was rushed to nearby Ayurchandra Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), however, she succumbed to her injuries.

It is however unclear how she fell off the building, police said, adding that suicide has not been ruled out yet.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.