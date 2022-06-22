Top Stories

Guwahati: Student Falls From Third Floor Of Coaching Centre, Dies

According to sources, the deceased student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, hailed from Tezpur town under Sonitpur district.
Guwahati: Student Falls From Third Floor Of Coaching Centre, Dies
REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A student of class 11 died after allegedly falling off from the third floor of a coaching centre in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, hailed from Tezpur town under Sonitpur district.

The incident has been reported from Sai Vikas Coaching Centre located in Gorchuk.

Following the incident, she was rushed to nearby Ayurchandra Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), however, she succumbed to her injuries.

It is however unclear how she fell off the building, police said, adding that suicide has not been ruled out yet.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Also Read
Ready To Resign, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackaray Amid Crisis
Guwahati
Student
coaching centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com