Assam Border: BSF Seizes IMFL, Firecrackers in Dhubri

A suspected cross-border smuggling attempt was foiled by the 66th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Dhubri district on March 2.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Bhogdahar sector, an area considered sensitive due to its proximity to the international boundary. BSF personnel, who were on routine patrol duty, noticed a man moving in a suspicious manner close to the border fencing. Acting swiftly, the troops intercepted and detained him for questioning.

A search of the individual led to the recovery of 25 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and two large bags filled with a significant quantity of firecrackers. Security officials suspect that the seized items were meant to be smuggled across the border into Bangladesh, where such goods are often sold at higher prices through informal channels.

The man has been identified as Adom Ali, a resident of Dighaltari Part-I under Patamari in Dhubri district. Following his detention, he was handed over to the police for further legal action.

Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das of Dhubri Sadar Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the seizure. The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials said they are trying to determine whether Adom Ali was acting alone or if he was part of a larger smuggling network operating in the Patamari and Bhogdahar areas. The region has long been vulnerable to cross-border illegal activities, including cattle smuggling and narcotics trafficking.