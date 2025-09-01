Hindu Youths Involved in Smuggling Bangladeshis into Assam: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raised serious concerns over the involvement of local youths in facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into the state.

Speaking to the media in Silchar, CM Sarma said that middlemen are charging around ₹20,000 per person to help Bangladeshis cross into India. Shockingly, many of these middlemen, he added, are “Hindu youths” from Assam.

Addressing questions from journalists regarding the recent arrests of Bangladeshi nationals in the state, the Chief Minister explained that a syndicate is actively operating to smuggle people from Bangladesh into Assam. Several members of this network have already been apprehended, he noted.

CM Sarma further elaborated that illegal entrants typically come through Tripura, Dawki, Mankachar, and Sribhumi. Those caught are immediately arrested, and additional measures have been implemented to prevent new illegal entries into Assam.

The Chief Minister’s comments come amid ongoing efforts by state authorities to tighten border security and curb illegal immigration in Assam.

Also Read:“Assam Govt Prepares to Bring Back ‘Brindabani Bastra’ in 2027”: CM Sarma