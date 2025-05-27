BSF Deportation Sparks Border Standoff at Assam's Mankachar; BGB Claims 'Not Our Citizens'

Tension erupted along the India-Bangladesh border at Assam's Mankachar area after Indian authorities reportedly deported 14 suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The situation has drawn widespread attention on Bangladeshi social media, with some users alleging that the Border Security Force (BSF) fired towards Bangladesh—an allegation yet to be officially confirmed.

Advertisment

According to sources, the BSF handed over the 14 individuals to the Bangladeshi side on May 26. However, instead of accepting them, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local civilians confined the group in the ‘No Man’s Land’ area, sparking a diplomatic standoff. The BGB has reportedly claimed that the individuals are not Bangladeshi citizens, challenging their deportation and causing further confusion.

Meanwhile, the BSF clarified that an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals from the Indo-Bangladesh Boundary in South Salmara Mankachar district was thwarted in the early hours of May 27, 2025.

The statement from the BSF read, “In the early hours of 27th May 2025, vigilant BSF troops deployed at Indo-Bangladesh International Border in district South Salamara Mankachar, Assam observed suspicious movement of Bangladesh nationals approaching towards International Boundary from the Bangladesh side with intention to cross into Indian territory. Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorized entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated back into Bangladesh.”

The BSF also added that the BSF continues to maintain a high level of alertness and professionalism in addressing emerging challenges along the border.

The incident has led to a rapid escalation in cross-border tension, prompting senior officials from both nations to arrive at the site for high-level discussions aimed at diffusing the situation.

This border dispute highlights ongoing challenges in managing cross-border migration, identity verification, and international cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

Also Read: Assam Intensifies Hunt for Undocumented Bangladeshis; Detentions Surge Across Districts