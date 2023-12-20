BSF DG Reviews Security Preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness on the Indo-Bangladesh International border during his visit to the BSF Guwahati frontier on Wednesday.
Additional Director General (Eastern Command Kolkata) BSF Sonali Mishra accompanied Nitin Agarwal during his visit, reports said.
The DG BSF visited border posts in the riverine border area under Dhubri district on the Indo-Bangladesh international border. He received a briefing from Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IG BSF Guwahati Frontier, and his staff officers on the readiness for operations, strategies to address different issues along the Indo-Bangladesh border, and potential solutions to tackle cross-border crimes.
Apart from this, Agarwal also chaired a Prahari Sammelan and interacted with BSF officers and troops.
He praised the hard work and commitment of border security personnel in protecting the borders, as well as the initiatives taken by BSF Guwahati Frontier to manage crime along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
BSF Guwahati took to platform 'X' and wrote, "Shri Nitin Agrawal, IPS, DG #BSF alongwith Ms Sonali Mishra, IPS, ADG(EC) visited BOPs under @BSF_Guwahati Ftr, interacted with field commanders, reviewed current security scenario and operational preparedness on Indo-BD international border."