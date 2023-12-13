BSF M'laya Thwarts Smuggling Attempt of Clothing Items, Nabs One on Intl. Border

On December 12, 2023, acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of 193rd Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle near the Dulainala bordering area under the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.
The intercepted vehicle was found to be loaded with a large quantity of clothing items worth more than Rs 35 lakh, meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.
The driver of the seized vehicle was apprehended, as he failed to provide valid documents for the consignment of clothing. Both the apprehended individual and the seized items were handed over to the Police station Danger for further legal action.