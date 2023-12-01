BSF Guwahati Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 12 Crore Along Indo-Bangladesh Border In 2023
The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier has reported substantial seizures of illicit goods along the Indo-Bangladesh border, amounting to Rs 12 crore until November 30 this year.
Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of BSF Guwahati Frontier, stated, "This year, till November 30, BSF Guwahati Frontier has seized 5695 cattle heads, 2804 kg of ganja, and 40202 Yaba tablets."
During this period, BSF personnel also confiscated 27165 bottles of Phensedyl, 1516.965 grams of gold, 5785 bottles of liquor, and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth 3.39 lakh.
The IG of BSF Guwahati Frontier highlighted the apprehension of 47 Bangladeshi nationals and 186 Indian nationals involved in illegal trafficking.
Maintaining a focus on professional relations, the IG mentioned ongoing efforts with Border Guard Bangladesh to enhance bilateral cooperation and address contentious issues.
"Inspector General level talks (Border Coordination Conference) were organized in September 2023, receiving a positive response from our counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Bangladesh,” he said.
In addition to safeguarding the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF Guwahati Frontier actively engages in assisting the border population through various measures.
Assigned to guard the challenging and complex Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam and West Bengal, the frontier covers 509 km along Bangladesh, including 91.726 km of riverine borders, charland, and undulating grounds.