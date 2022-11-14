CKLA Militant With Arms, Ammunition Nabbed In Manipur

A militant leader belonging to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) was apprehended by security forces at Churachandpur in Manipur.

The apprehension was made during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police.

One 9mm pistol along with 11 live rounds of ammunition was seized from his possession.

The arrested militant was identified as Hemkhothang Baite (46).

Taking to Twitter, Indian Army wrote, “In a joint operation with @manipur_police,#IGARSouth under @Spearcorps apprehended active insurgent of proscribed group CKLA in Churachandpur Distt along with one 9mm pistol & 11 live rounds on 11 Nov. Cadre & recoveries handed over to Police.”