BTC Election: BPF Leading In The Second Round at 12 Constituencies

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election results are scheduled to be declared today, and counting has already started around 8 am under the supervision of the District Commissioner and returning Officers across all BTR districts.

After 10 am, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) was making a commanding lead with 13 seats, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) trailed with 3 seats. The BJP has only secured one seat, and the Congress has yet to open its account.

BPF maintains lead with 19 seats at noon (12:00 PM); BJP and UPPL tied at 9 seats each, Congress yet to open account, and Others at 1 seat.

In the first round of counting for the Parbatjhora constituency, BPF candidate Mun Mun Brahma was leading. After counting the postal ballots and the first-round votes, Brahma has gained a lead of 327 votes.

As of now, BPF leaders Charan Bodo, Hagrama Mahilary and Rihon Daimary are in the lead.

Along with that, UPPL party member Pramod Boro and Khampa Borgiyari are taking the lead, and Chandan Brahma is in trail.

BPF is leading with 20 seats, BJP 10, UPPL 10, Congress 0 and others 1.

Leading Candidates in BTC Election Constituencies

1. Parbatjhora – BPF’s Munmun Brahma

2. Guma – BJP’s Sajal Kumar Singh

3. Shrirampur – BPF’s Mukleshwar Rahman

4. Yamduar – BPF’s William Narzary

5. Saraibil – UPPL’s Raju Narzary

6. Kachugaon – BPF’s Rabiram Narzary

7. Fakiragram – BJP’s Arup Kumar De

8. Dotma – BJP’s Manoranjon Brahma

9. Banorgaon – UPPL’s Rabiram Brahma

10. Devargaon – UPPL’s Khampa Borgiyari

11. Baokhungri – BPF’s Dhaneshwar Goyari

12. Salakati – UPPL’s Lawrence Islari leading

