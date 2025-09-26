BTC Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins Across 40 Seats

The counting of votes for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 officialy began on Friday.

In Kokrajhar, the district administration made extensive preparations to ensure the counting process takes place in a smooth, transparent and fair manner. Officials said every precaution was taken to avoid any confusion on the decisive day. On Thursday, the final round of planning and deployment of counting personnel was completed, with supervisors, assistants and observers carefully grouped and assigned to specific constituencies.

Training programmes were also held for all those involved in the process. After the first session on September 18, the second round of training was organised on September 25 at Kokrajhar University. Counting supervisors, assistants, Grade-IV staff and officials responsible for postal ballots were given detailed instructions on how to maintain accuracy and fairness while handling votes.

District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Masanda M Pertin, also held a key meeting with Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of Kokrajhar Sadar. The meeting reviewed the final arrangements and stressed the importance of strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines to ensure that counting proceeds without disruptions.

Polling for the 40 BTC constituencies was held on September 22, with 316 candidates in the contest. These included representatives from national parties, state-based outfits as well as independent candidates.

The voter turnout stood at a remarkable 78.42 percent, reflecting the strong enthusiasm of the people in the region. Among the districts, Kokrajhar recorded the highest turnout at 82.27 percent, followed by Chirang at 80.11 percent. Baksa saw 76.92 percent, Udalguri 75.17 percent, and Tamulpur 75.09 percent.

The election process was peaceful, with polling conducted smoothly across all constituencies. Officials confirmed that ballot boxes were safely returned to counting centres.

Also Read: LIVE | BTC Results Tomorrow: CM Sarma Acknowledges Setback Following Zubeen Garg’s Death