Budget Session of Parliament to Resume on March 14

The second part of the Budget session of the Parliament is all set to resume on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the parliament tomorrow.

The two Houses will continue with Covid-19 protocols following social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament.

The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings.

The House will have four days for Private Member's Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

