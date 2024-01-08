Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly to Begin on Feb 5

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on February 5, 2024, official sources said on Monday.
Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a notification regarding this on orders of state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, reports said.
The notification issued by Gulab Chand Kataria read, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, the 5th February, 2024 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.”
Reports stated that the budget session will continue till February 28.