Buried Remains Of Wild Elephant Found In NRL Township Sparks Outrage

Despite review petitions by NRL in the NGT and appeals to the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court, all petitions were rejected. The Golaghat district administration began demolishing a portion of the wall in April 2024. Wildlife activist and former State Board of Wildlife Member Mubina Akhtar stated that NGT's orders have not been fully complied with. "The NGT ordered compensatory afforestation and removal of structures from the Deopahar wildlife corridor. However, these directives remain unfulfilled. This incident occurred because NRL Township encroached on an elephant habitat," Akhtar said.