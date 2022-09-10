Burmese Areca Nuts Weighing 447kg Seized in Assam’s Hojai

Huge consignments of smuggled Burmese areca nuts were seized in Assam’s Hojai District on Saturday.

According to sources, Assam Railway Police seized the areca nuts weighing around 447 kg of Burmese Areca Nuts worth Rs. 2 lakh from AC coach of Avadh Assam Express in Lumding.

It is suspected that the areca nuts were smuggled from Nagaland’s Dimapur to Hojai.

The police informed they have launched a probe as to how they were able to smuggle such huge consignment in AC coach and if anyone from railway department is involved in this case.