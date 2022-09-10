GCC Celebrates Diamond Jubilee

Gauhati Commerce College celebrated its Diamond Jubilee (60 years) on Saturday.

As many as 60 flags were hoisted in the morning at the college premises by GCC Principal Dr Homeswar Kalita, the college committee president Dr Bhupati Kumar Das, retired professors, staff and alumni.

An essay competition based on Assam was organised during the occasion and the winners were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Dr Bhagawan Chandra Lahkar memorial lecture under the theme in view of Shri Aravinda, incarnation of Shri Krishna in the light of Bhagawat Geeta’ was delivered by a prominent spiritual speaker Shri Diganta Biswa Sarma.