Burmese Areca Nuts Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Seized In Assam's Lumding

A massive consignment of Burmese areca nuts worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs was seized and a major smuggling racket was unearthed by railway police officials at Assam's Lumding Railway Junction on Wednesday.
As per reports, officials carried out a raid on the Awadh Assam Express during which the consignment of Burmese areca nuts was found and subsequently seized.
According to officials, they seized 250 sacks of areca nuts which they estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs.
Meanwhile, officials further informed that they suspect a larger nexus at play who are involved in daily smuggling of areca nuts from Assam to other states.
In January this year, a fatal road accident claimed the life of a 70-year-old man who was rammed by a four-wheeler carrying illegal Burmese supari (areca nuts).
The incident occurred in Nayagram in Kumarpara area, Barkhola assembly constituency, Cachar district. The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Kumar Rai.
According to reports, the Burmese supari-laden vehicle was trailed by authorities, prompting the driver to exceed the speed limit. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck the elderly person. The car then turned turtle in the middle of the road.
The locals shifted the old man to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH), however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.