Burmese Supari Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized in Assam’s Karimganj, 1 Apprehended

While speaking on the issue, Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj Police, said, “During the joint search operation, we recovered 16,907 kgs of Burmese Supari from the truck. We also arrested the truck driver, who was identified as Samsuddin. The market value of the seized Burmese Supari is estimated at about Rs 1 crore.”

Meanwhile, an investigation is further underway into the matter.