Burmese Supari Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized in Assam’s Karimganj, 1 Apprehended

In a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Karimganj Police, Burmese supari worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a truck, sources said on Sunday.
As per information received, 16,907 kg of Burmese supari was seized upon intercepting a truck bearing registration number NL-01AB-8938 in Badarpur area of Karimganj.
Police apprehended the truck driver identified as Samsuddin. The police also said that the truck was heading from Karimganj towards Guwahati.
While speaking on the issue, Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj Police, said, “During the joint search operation, we recovered 16,907 kgs of Burmese Supari from the truck. We also arrested the truck driver, who was identified as Samsuddin. The market value of the seized Burmese Supari is estimated at about Rs 1 crore.”
Meanwhile, an investigation is further underway into the matter.