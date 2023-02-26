Assam: Bus Collides Head-On With Truck in Kaliabor, 1 Dies

One person was killed on-spot in a road accident after the bus in which he was travelling collided head-on with truck in Assam’s Kaliabor on Saturday night.

According to sources, the bus was en route Jagun in Tinsukia district from Guwahati when the accident took place in Kaliabor.

Following the collision, the bus lost its control and fell into deep ditch.

In the accident, the person, identified as Jintu Bora, died on spot. He was a resident of Dergaon.

Several others travelling in the bus also sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to Kaliabor Sub Divisional Civil Hospital.

The bus driver said, “We going to Jagun from Guwahati. After we crossed Jokholabondha, a truck heading towards us on wrong side after which I stopped the bus however, the truck hit on one side of the bus after which I lost control of the bus fell into the ditch.”

There were at least 22 passengers on the bus.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased said, “Few days ago, he met with an accident. He was admitted in Dibrugarh. He was then referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment. The doctors after examining him said that he has recovered and could be discharged. So we were returning home when we met with this terrible accident and he lost his life.”