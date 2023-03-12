Assam: Bus, Cycle Collide Head-On in Dakshin Kamrup, 1 Killed

One person was killed in a major head-on collision in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup on Sunday.

One bike and a bicycle collided head-on in Goroimari’s Sontoli-Rangapani road where one person, identified as Araan Ali, lost his life, sources informed.

The deceased was a resident of Pathalipara.

Meanwhile, two others, identified as Jahangir Alam and Aminul Islam, sustained grievous injuries.

Both the injured were referred to Gauhtai Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Earlier, a minor girl and a biker had lost their lives in two major road accidents.

In the first incident, the minor girl lost her life after being hit a tractor in Orang.

A tractor carrying illegal soil hit a class 3 student in Dhanshree area of Orang where the minor girl lost her life, sources informed.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Khatun.

It was established that the accident was caused due to negligence and irresponsibility of the driver.

In a separate mishap incident, one biker died on-spot after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Majuli district.

According to sources, the accident was reported in Phuloni-Bongaon connecting road in the district where a vehicle had hit the deceased’s bike.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakamal Kakati, a resident of Pahumara.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before the police could reach the spot and nab him.