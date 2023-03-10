Assam: Minor, Biker Killed in Separate Road Mishaps

In two sepratae tragic incidents, a minor girl and a biker lost their live in major road accidents in Assam on Friday.

In the first incident, a minor girl lost her life after being hit a tractor in Orang.

A tractor carrying illegal soil hit a class 3 student in Dhanshree area of Orang where the minor girl lost her life, sources informed.

The deceased has been identified as Afsana Khatun.

It has come to fore that the accident was caused due to negligence and irresponsibility of the driver.

In a separate mishap incident, one biker died on-spot after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Majuli district.

According to sources, the accident was reported in Phuloni-Bongaon connecting road in the district where a vehicle hit the deceased’s bike.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakamal Kakati, a resident of Pahumara.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before the police could reach the spot and nab him.

On March 8, dampening the mood on Holi, a car met with an accident at Chandmari in Guwahati.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at Rudranagar Housing Colony in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Onlookers had mentioned that the driver of the car lost control causing the accident. People mentioned that they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident.

According to information received, the driver of the car and another passenger had sustained injuries in the incident.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident was identified as a Maruti Brezza bearing registration numbers AS 01 DL 2412.